GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the gunman involved in a shooting that injured one man in a Goodlettsville neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Old Brick Church Pike around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
After the shooting, the gunman reportedly stole a truck from the home but crashed into a tree just a few feet away. Police said they found guns inside the truck.
News4 is working to find out the condition of the victim and what led up to the shooting.
