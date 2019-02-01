FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is searching for the gunman who robbed a man at a walk-up ATM on Thursday night.
The victim was at the Bank of America on Murfreesboro Road when the suspect held him at gunpoint just before 8 p.m.
The suspect was wearing a bandanna over his face and left in a light-colored four-door sedan that was driven by another man.
The Brentwood Police Department says they believe the same suspect is connected to a robbery that happened at the Bank of America on Moores Lane just 15 minutes before this.
No one was injured during either robbery.
Officials are offering a cash reward for information in these robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip online.
