NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are searching for the man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend in north Nashville on Wednesday.
Sherwin A. Allen is wanted on a charge of felony aggravated assault.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at the corner of 14th Avenue North and Herman Street.
Police said 39-year-old Tanisha Johnson was shot in the leg. She told police Allen and her adult son had been arguing.
Police said the gun believed to have been used in the attack was found in a nearby dumpster.
Allen reportedly left the area in a silver Chrysler Pacifica.
Anyone seeing Allen or knows of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
