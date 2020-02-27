NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Police are trying to identify a man and a woman who robbed and kidnapped a man on Wednesday.
The incident happened in the evening on Nolensville Pike near Zoo Road. A victim told police that two men and a woman approached his car while he was stopped at a red light. They were armed and forced the man into the passenger seat of his own car.
They drove the car to a nearby ATM, made three withdrawals with the victim's card, then drove to Walmart. Two the suspects, pictured above, tried to make a purchase at Walmart but the transactions were "declined," according to police.
The suspects then drove to the intersection of Jonquil Drive and Paragon Mills Road and fled on foot. They told the victim not to call police.
If you recognize the suspects, in the picture, call police.
