GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary in Gallatin.
Police said Azarez Latron Wiggins, 31, is wanted. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and grey New Balance shoes.
If you have information about Wiggins’ whereabouts, contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.
