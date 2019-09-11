NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bicyclist is in the ICU after a driver hit him and left. It happened near Glenrose Avenue and East Thompson Lane in South Nashville.
The man who was hit is expected to be at the hospital for at least a week. He's having surgeries to to his back and spine.
“Lights, brakes locking up, and then bam. Knocked the hell out of me," Roger Giles told News4 over the phone.
43-year-old Roger Giles spoke with News4 moments before going into surgery.
Some of his injuries include a broken back, an injured kidney, and a fractured vertebrae in his neck.
His friend, Bill Dickerson, said police came to their home with a mangled purple mountain bike.
“I thought he was dead. I really did. The bike is out back and it won’t roll," Dickerson said.
Dickerson said Giles was on his way to the store to get a pack of cigarettes. He was wearing a bright yellow shirt and had reflectors on his bike when he was hit.
"The guy got out of his truck and drug him out of the road and told him he was alright and left," Dickerson said.
Metro polices also said the driver kicked Giles' flip flops to the side of the road. Officers told News4 Giles got up and started walking and yelling for help.
When he couldn't anymore, he crawled until a woman pulled over. Dickerson said she stayed until first responders got there.
“Come forward, good gracious. This kid is laying up here half dead," Dickerson said.
That's Dickerson's hope as police search for the driver responsible. As for Giles, he's staying positive as he recovers from his injuries.
"I've got Jesus in my heart. I'm lucky to be alive. I'm not going to sweat the small stuff," Giles said.
Giles believes the car that hit him was a black Ford F-150. His family and friends hope anyone who saw something will call police.
