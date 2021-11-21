CLARKSVILLE,TN (WSMV)- A crash on I-24, right off of exit 8 resulted in an SUV fire overnight.
According to police, an SUV hit the side of a semi-truck while driving on I-24 eastbound at around 2am Sunday. The car then ran off the road where it caught fire after colliding with trees.
Fire crews discovered no one was inside the SUV, police are currently searching for the driver.
This is a developing story.
