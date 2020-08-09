NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a dark colored SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run in downtown Nashville Saturday night.
Police say at 11:12 p.m. 67-year-old Marilyn Zindel of Melbourne, FL, was riding on a golf cart that stopped to drop her off in front of the Homewood Suites Hotel, located on Church Street near 7th Ave.
The investigation shows the golf cart pulled to the curb to let Zindel off; Zindel exited to her left.
Witnesses told police right as Zindel got off the cart, an SUV traveling west on Church Street appeared to accelerate and hit Zindel. She was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
A surveillance camera nearby captured what may be the SUV involved.
Police say the cause of the crash appears to be reckless driving.
Anyone with information about the SUV and/or who was inside it should contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
