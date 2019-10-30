CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for two men who robbed another man at a hotel.
Police say officers responded to the 3000 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd on Oct. 16 at around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who had been assaulted and had property and money stolen from him.
EMS treated him at the scene.
Police say the two suspects were caught on video purchasing items.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.
