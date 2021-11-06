NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a suspect that took a car at the Shell gas station Saturday at Shelby Avenue and 10th.
According to police, the victim stated that she parked her vehicle at pump eight and left it to go buy a pack of cigarettes.
Once she came back to her vehicle, police state that the suspect, who had been standing at the bus stop, approached her. He then pointed a handgun at her and took her out of her vehicle before leaving in it.
Police also state that the stolen vehicle was promptly located at 510 Summer Place Nashville and processed for prints.
Police provided no specific description of the suspect.
