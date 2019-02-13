NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police officers are searching for a man wanted for robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
The robbery happened Wednesday night around 9:30 at the Shell Station on Briarville Road.
Police say a black man, about six feet tall and 160 pounds, demanded the clerk give him money from the register. The man had a handgun, according to police.
Police say the suspect fled on foot. He was wearing a black hoodie.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.