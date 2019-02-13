NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police have issued warrants for the arrest of David Wiggins, a man suspected of robbing a Tennessee Quick Cash in Madison on Feb. 2.
The warrants charge Wiggins with two counts of aggravated robbery.
Wiggins, 59, has a criminal history in Davidson County spanning over 30 years. In 1980, he was convicted for robbery with a deadly weapon. He has two other robbery convictions from 1984, when he robbed a financial institution, and 2004. Police say Wiggins is currently on federal probation.
Police are asking that anyone who sees Wiggins or knows his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
