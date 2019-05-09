NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two gunmen who robbed two Nashville convenience markets on Thursday.
Police said the two men, wearing masks, robbed markets at 18 E. Thompson Lane and 1804 Antioch Pike on Thursday afternoon.
The men entered a Mapco store on Thompson Lane at 2:30 p.m. and robbed the clerk as well as two patrons. The robbers fled in a light-colored Jeep.
A witness followed the suspects to a market on Harding Place where one of the robbers went inside, unmasked, to purchase gasoline. He was recorded on the store's surveillance system.
They then drove to the Kwik Sak store on Antioch Pike at 2:55 p.m. and robbed the store and a vendor who was offloading merchandise.
Police said the man was armed with a pistol with an extended magazine.
If you have information about the suspect, contact Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
BREAKING: This man, armed with a pistol with an extended magazine, robbed 2 Nashville convenience markets a few hours ago. Who is he? If you know, pls call 615-742-7463. Callers qualify for a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/NikLOMq3LC— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 9, 2019
