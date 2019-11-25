SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who escaped on foot after a chase in Shelbyville early Monday morning. The incident began with a home invasion.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers with Shelbyville Police Department responded to a call for a home invasion on Sunset Drive. The victims tell News4 that two gunmen came into their house and demanded drugs. One of the men held a gun up to the head of a woman who lives in the home.
The woman's daughter was assaulted and taken to the hospital. She has since been treated and released.
The victims say the whole ordeal lasted about 10 minutes. The men left without taking anything. The victims called police as soon as the men left the home.
While responding to the call, officers spotted two men in a car that matched the victims' descriptions of the robbers.
Police pulled the car over on Highway 82. When officers got out of their cruiser, the suspect vehicle took off. Officers chased after the car again, this time stopping it on Narrows Road.
The driver, identified as 41-year-old Christopher Todd Brown of Nashville, got out of the car and ran away. The passenger, who police identified as 41-year-old Kenneth Alonzo Amos, moved into the driver's seat after a scuffle with officers and drove off. No officers were injured.
During the ensuing pursuit, Amos crashed the car further down Narrows Road. He was taken into custody and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to treat a leg injury.
Police are still looking for Brown. They say he is believed to be hiding in the Nashville area and should be considered armed and "extremely dangerous." If you see him, call police.
Both men face charges for attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, and felons in possession of firearms.
