SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Robertson County.

Ladarius Q. Kees, 20, is wanted on an aggravated robbery charge in connection with an incident on Christmas Eve in the Westgate Drive area of Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department said Kees is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-384-8422.

