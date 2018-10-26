SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the gunman who they say shot a teenager in Smyrna early Friday morning.
The shooting happened along Katherine Suzanne Way.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators are searching for 18-year-old James Gaines, who is wanted for aggravated assault.
Gaines is described as a black male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.
If you see Gaines, do not approach him, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call police at 615-459-6644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.