CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who, if caught, faces aggravated robbery charges.
Clarksville Police have a warrant on file for 33-year-old Ramon Gholston, a suspect in the robbery of a 23-year-old man Friday night. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Power Street.
The victim was hit in the head with a pistol and was robbed of his cellphone and money. Gholston and a 16-year-old were identified as suspects.
Police were able to locate the juvenile soon after the robbery on Power Street. The juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to a juvenile detention facility.
Police are still looking for Gholston. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who spots Gholston should call 911. If you have information on this case, call Detective Steinlage at 931-648-0656, ext. 5472.
