Daniel Hamilton mug

denial Hamilton (Photo: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing the Dollar General at 3019 Dickerson Pike on February 10th.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Daniel Hamilton, was armed and wearing a mask when he demanded money from the store clerk.

Hamilton is still considered armed and dangerous.

The suspected getaway driver, 28-year-old Sharrod Barton, was arrested last Thursday.

Sharrod Barton

Sharrod Barton (Photo: MNPD)

Hamilton is facing aggravated robbery charges. He was last known to live on Claiborne Street, according to Metro Police.

If you see him, call police.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.