NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing the Dollar General at 3019 Dickerson Pike on February 10th.
Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Daniel Hamilton, was armed and wearing a mask when he demanded money from the store clerk.
Hamilton is still considered armed and dangerous.
The suspected getaway driver, 28-year-old Sharrod Barton, was arrested last Thursday.
Hamilton is facing aggravated robbery charges. He was last known to live on Claiborne Street, according to Metro Police.
If you see him, call police.
