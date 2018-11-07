Officials with the FBI and Brentwood Police Department are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank on November 1.
The suspect, a 6-foot-tall black man around 20 to 30 years old, robbed a SunTrust Bank on Franklin Road in Brentwood around 3:00 p.m. last Thursday. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing jeans, a black and gray hoodie, black gloves, and red sneakers. He wore a blue bandanna over his face.
Police consider the suspect armed and dangerous.
The suspect is believed to have entered the same bank a day prior to the robbery on October 30. Police believe he could have visited between noon and 2:00 p.m. or between 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Anyone who was in that SunTrust location during those times - or during the time of the robbery - is encouraged to call the FBI at 615-232-7500 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000/ Tips can also be sent to tips.fbi.gov.
