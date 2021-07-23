MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police announced detectives have identified the man responsible for assaulting and holding two women against their will.

Police said on Friday morning around 6:00am, a female called 911 sounding distressed and told police that she was being held against her will while traveling in a vehicle on I-40 west in Mt. Juliet. Police added that the female on the phone sounded like she was struggling with someone.

The woman on the phone further told police that she was with an ex-boyfriend and that her life was being threatened. The woman's phone was taken and thrown out of the car window while the woman was screaming.

Police said their investigation determined that two adult females met 43-year-old Randall Wayne Brewer at Amazon, located on Golden Bear Gateway, to pick him up. Brewer then got into the driver's seat and driving recklessly down I-40.

Brewer reportedly assaulted both women and threatened their lives while driving the vehicle. Once the car was in Nashville, both women were able to jump out of the car and escape.

Brewer is wanted by police for two counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, interference with an emergency phone call, and vandalism.

Police said Brewer is known to drive a gold/silver GMC Envoy SUV and was last seen in Lavergne Friday afternoon.