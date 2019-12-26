BELLEVUE, TENN. (WSMV) - Police are actively searching for a suspect after they say he stabbed a man.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Morton Mill Circle just before 6:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
When police arrived they found a male victim with multiple lacerations to the face which were treated on the scene.
The incident began when the victim showed up to his ex-girlfriends home before the victim was attacked by the homeowners new boyfriend.
The suspect fled from the scene and is still on the loose as of this time.
News4 will bring you all the updates as they come in.
