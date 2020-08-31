Police searching for 2 accused of vandalizing Edward Carmack Statue

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help locating two men who they said are responsible for vandalizing the Edward Carmack Statue.

The THP Criminal Investigations Division released photos of the two suspects on Monday.

The release of the photos comes after the statue atop of the state Capitol Motlow Tunnel entrance was damaged on May 30.

On that date, THP said three people were seen "toppling the statue" during a protest.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender, THP said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the THP Criminal Investigations Division at 615-251-5185 with attention to Sgt. Andrew Naylor.