KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Two suspects ran off from a stolen pickup truck they wrecked on Interstate 40, prompting an elementary school in Kingston Springs to go into lockdown.
According to reports, Belle Meade officers pulled the truck over after the license plate was flagged as a stolen vehicle. Soon after the patrol officer stopped the pickup truck, a captain arrived at the stop location, and the driver took off, almost hitting one of the officers.
Police made pursuit, following the suspects down Highway 100, eventually entering Interstate 40 and running to Cheatham County.
The truck was spike-stripped by Cheatham County Sheriff deputies, causing it to crash near mile marker 189, less than a mile from Exit 188 to Kingston Springs.
Two suspects ran off from the wreck, and officers began a foot chase, requesting air assistance from one law enforcement agency's helicopter.
Police say both suspects, a man and a woman, are in custody. The man was identified as Edmon Simmons. The woman was not identified.
Police say Simmons was wanted for burglary, theft of a vehicle, and aggravated assault of a Belle Meade Officer.
Responding officers found an empty gun holster in the cab of the pickup.
