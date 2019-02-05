COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are continuing to search for a suspect from Middle Tennessee who is on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.
On Tuesday morning, the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of Jamal Jamel Gardner. The 47-year-old was not there.
Neighbors in the 300 block of West 2nd Street said they heard loud noises as officers busted in the door and went inside.
"Given the violent potential of Gardner, the Columbia special weapons and tactics team executed a dynamic entry into the residence," said the police department in a statement.
The search for Gardner began late Saturday night after police said he hit his girlfriend during an argument. Later that evening, an officer found Gardner at a home he was renovating on West 13th Street.
As the officer got out of his car, Gardner allegedly started shooting at him, and it was all caught on the officer's body camera. Police said Gardner also shot at several other officers who responded to the scene. He managed to run away.
Neighbors say they are stunned.
"He was a nice guy, just stuck to himself. He'd wave. This is just really shocking," said Dana White. "We'd never say hi to each other. He'd never seem like he'd do anything like this."
Gardner is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated domestic assault.
Police said Gardner also has a history of committing other violent crimes and is currently on probation for a drug-related charges.
The Columbia Police Department is asking for everyone to stay vigilant and to call 911 with any information about his whereabouts. If you see him, do not approach him because he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
