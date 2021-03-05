CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman accused of child abuse/neglect.
Police said 27-year-old Marissa Dossett has a current warrant out for her arrest related to a child abuse disturbance that was reported back in December of 2019.
Anyone with information, please contact Detective Kellett, 931-648-0656, ext. 5643, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
