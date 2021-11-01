NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are on the search for a man they say walked into the Walgreen on S. Gallatin Pike and robbed them Saturday morning.
The man, seen in surveillance video, walked to the counter with a Gatorade, asked for cigarettes and implied he was armed and pointed to the register.
He left on foot wearing a Hollister hoodie.
If you know who this man might be, call police at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.