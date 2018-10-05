NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in north Nashville early Friday morning.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike.
The two victims went to the Jack in the Box on West Trinity Lane to report the crime.
They told police they were assaulted by several people who they didn't know.
Police said the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.
