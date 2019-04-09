NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for two men who robbed an Exxon gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.
Police said two men walked into the Exxon on Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway.
The clerk told police the men put a handgun on the counter and then demanded money and merchandise.
The two men left in a silver Dodge Avenger.
