MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are working to locate two individuals after they stole seven vehicles from Enterprise Rental on NW Broad Street on Sunday.

According to detectives, the suspects drove a black pickup to Enterprise Rental and stole keys to the vehicles from a secure key return box.

Stolen vehicles - Enterprise

Over an hour period, the suspects took one car at a time from the business.

The vehicles taken include a 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado, 2020 black Toyota Camry, 2020 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, 2020 red Ford XLT with third door on passenger's side, 2020 red Kia Soul, 2020 gray Chrysler Voyager, and a blue 2020 Nissan Altima.

The Chevrolet Silverado has since been located.

A customer left a wallet containing a debit in the Dodge Ram. The suspects used this card at a business in Shelbyville. 

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact MPD Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019.

