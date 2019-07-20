HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for a masked man who they say held up a retail business on West Main Street on Saturday morning.
Detectives said the man was armed with a handgun when he walked into the SOHO Gallery at about 11:12 a.m.
Police said the man demanded merchandise from the store as well as personal items from the clerk who was working.
A customer entered the business while the robbery was going on and was forced to comply with the armed man until the armed man drove away in a dark-colored SUV parked next to the store.
Surveillance photos show the man with the mask.
Police ask that anyone with information on the case to please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile app.
