GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – Police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a shooting an apartment complex in Gallatin on Monday.
Police said Bruce Smith, of Nashville, is wanted for a warrant for attempted homicide and reckless endangerment after a shooting at the Chapel Ridge Apartments.
Anyone who sees Smith, who has multiple tattoos on his arms, is advised to approach him with “extreme caution” because he is believed to be armed. Anyone with any information about Smith is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.
