NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for the person who is responsible for the death of a Madison counselor late Tuesday night after a group counseling session.
Police were called Wednesday to Crossroads Counseling on Gallatin Pike S in Madison after Melissa "Missy" Hamilton after her husband says she did not come home Tuesday night.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
"There was obvious signs of trauma," said Metro Public Information Officer Kris Mumford. "Mrs Hamilton’s husband awoke this morning and was very concerned she was not home yet."
Missy Hamilton was facilitating a group counseling session inside Crossroads Tuesday, according to the website it was a meeting for drug and alcohol addiction. Police say Missy was killed sometime after the meeting ended at 7:30 p.m.
Crossroads Counseling treats people with addiction, abusive pasts, anger management and court appointed patients.
For some who Missy worked with and helped find recovery her death is a loss for the community.
"You took anyone’s friend family member from them. She was a sweet lady she did not deserve this. All she did was try to help people," said Heather Butterworth, a former patient of Crossroads.
"She’s like if you need to talk to me after class you stay," said Butterworth.
Others in the community say this area in Madison has become rough. Within a block of Crossroads, at least four other mental health or addiction help facilities are available to people.
"It does kind of scare me a little bit," said Candice Perrin, who works at a business across Gallatin Pike.
"There’s like alcoholics and drug addicts other than that no but it’s pretty busy during the daytime," said Perrin.
Police say there were no security cameras inside the counseling center. Police spent most of Wednesday going through records from Tuesday's meetings to find who could be a suspect.
"She always locked the door when we came in for class the entire time." said Heather Butterworth recalling meetings she was in with Hamilton. "I don’t understand who would want to hurt her like that."
News 4 spoke with another counselor who worked with Hamilton. She declined to speak on camera. She says safety is always a major issue for counselors and are unable to have another person in the room because of information privacy laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.