COHUTTA, GA (WSMV) – Police are searching for a man for the assault and carjacking of an Uber driver from the Nashville area in Cohutta, GA on Friday.
Police are trying to locate Christopher C. Miller from Cleveland, TN. in connection with this incident. Police said Miller should be considered armed with a weapon, possibly a knife.
The search for Miller came after a Cohutta police officer responded to an aggravated assault and carjacking call on Cleveland Highway near Strain Road and Wheeler Dam Road, according to our sister station WRCB.
The officer arrived at the scene and spoke with someone from the Whitfield County Fire Department who said he had a 26-year-old female with injuries. She had been carjacked and assaulted at knife point by a man, who was later identified as Miller.
The victim, identified as Carolina Vargas of Antioch, is an Uber driver and had picked up a male truck driver, who said his truck break down on Tuesday, May 5 in Nashville. Vargas drove the truck driver to a Hampton Inn motel in Cleveland, TN.
After dropping him off, the man asked her to come back on Friday, May 8 to pick him up and take him back to Nashville to pick up his truck.
Vargas returned on Friday and picked him up in a black 2011 Ford Explorer. The man told her he knew a faster route to avoid traffic, but Vargas began questioning him about the direction they were traveling in.
Once she started asking questions, police said Miller pulled out a knife from his bag and hit her in the rib cage.
Vargas then got out of her car in the middle of Cleveland Highway while traveling 55 mph. She suffered life-threatening injuries. EMS treated her and then took her to the hospital.
Authorities interviewed her at the hospital and then went to the Hampton Inn to retrieve the man’s information. They also looked at surveillance video and sent a photo from the video to Vargas, who was able to identify Miller.
Police said they believe Miller could still be in possession of the stolen 2011 black Ford Explorer.
If you spot Miller or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or your local police department.
