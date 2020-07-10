CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville have identified the pedestrian killed late Thursday night.
Police said 77-year-old Lilburn L. Evitts, of Clarksville, died in what investigators are calling a "pedestrian fatality."
Police said Evitts was killed near Providence Boulevard and Plum Street.
Police said they are actively investigating the incident and released a photo of a "Person of Interest." Police said this person "may possess vital information in regards to the incident."
Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5251 or the Tipsline 931-645-8477. You can also submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.
News4 is working to gather more information as it becomes available.
Follow News4 for updates.
