WAYNESBORO, TN (WSMV)- Waynesboro Police Department released an alert around midnight for two juvenile runaways.
According to police, Waynesboro residents are strongly encouraged to lock their cars as the two runaways will be looking for a way to leave town.
Police describe the juveniles as white males with blond hair, one 7', 215 lbs. and the other 5'5" weighing 145lbs.
Please call the Waynesboro police department if you have any information on their location: 931-722-3613.
