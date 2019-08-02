NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives from Metro Police's North Precinct are working to identify a man who stole a cash drawer from Christie's Cookies at 1205 3rd Avenue North.

According to investigators, the burglary occurred on July 25.

Detectives said the man, shown in surveillance video, entered the store and asked the cashier several questions.

When she turned her back, police said the man grabbed the cash drawer and ran to a silver Nissan Sentra with a damaged front windshield.

Anyone who recognizes the suspected burglar from the video surveillance clip is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

