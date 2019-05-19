HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Police are seeking help identifying the suspect who robbed a US Bank on Saturday morning.
Police described the suspect as being about 5’7” tall with a thin build and medium complexion.
If you have information about the suspect, contact Hopkinsville Police at 270-890-1300 or call Hopkinsville Crime Stoppers line at 270-887-TIPS.
