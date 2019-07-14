GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Goodlettsville are searching for the gunman who opened fire at an apartment complex on Sunday night, injuring one person.
According to police, the gunfire was reported at the Retreat apartment complex on Robert Cartwright Drive.
Neighbors said they heard about three gunshots.
Some of those bullets hit a silver SUV, which investigators had towed away at about 10 p.m. Sunday for further analysis.
One person was hit in the gunfire and suffered minor injuries. Emergency personnel took the victim to Vanderbilt for treatment.
Police said several people in a car drove away from the scene who officers believe are involved in the violence.
There's no word yet on any descriptions of the people police are looking for, or the car they were driving.
