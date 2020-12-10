Police search for burglary suspects who fired at Metro detective last night

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police need your help as they to try identifying two burglary suspects who fired at an officer on Wednesday night.
A Metro detective saw “two young men approaching parked vehicles and pulling on door handles” in the 4000 block of Longfellow Drive at 9:15 p.m.
The detective, who was in his unmarked vehicle, went to investigate and the two drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.
According to police, the detective “did not activate his emergency equipment” and “began to follow the vehicle.”
The detective said he heard multiple gun shots come from SUV and his vehicle was struck in the front bumper.
Police located video surveillance of four suspects involved in car burglaries.
Anyone with any information is asked to Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
