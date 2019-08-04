CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a 19-year-old who they say stole a car carrying kittens out of Missouri and led police through Illinois and Kentucky, crashing the car outside of Clarksville.
Lyon County, KY Sheriff Brent White said James A. Pitts, 19, was being sought in connection with the theft of a white BMW from Missouri.
White said law enforcement in Kentucky had been alerted about White entering into the state on I-24 from Illinois State Police, who had lost sight of the driver around I-24 and I-57 split just before 11 a.m.
In the next hour, officers with Kentucky State Police and Christian County and Lyon County and Trigg County attempted to stop the young man in the stolen car. Pitts apparently stopped around the 46 - 48 mile marker but then sped off.
In Christian County, around the 83 mile marker on I-24, deputies laid spike strips but those weren't successful at stopping the driver.
White said Pitts slowed down the on Interstate 24 around 11:50 a.m. near Exit 1 and bailed out. Officers used a pit maneuver to finally stop the vehicle. Pitts was last seen running toward the woods.
The kittens are in the care of animal control and are okay.
Pitts is 19 years old, and has greyish looking hair and scraggly facial hair, White said. If you see him, give police a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.