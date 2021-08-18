NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Businesses and residents around Demonbreun Street will soon notice more police presence.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake made the announcement after talking with business owners on Demonbreun St. on Wednesday morning.

Since April the area has had 3 shootings, one of them, within the past weekend.

“It drives away business and it's bad for our regulars. We work hard to get people in. we work hard to provide a safe environment and it's just the bottom falls out situation I guess,” said Josh Griffin, the General Manager at Tin Roof, a business that he says has been in the area for about 20 years.

Chief Drake said they’re going up to 8 officers that will patrol the Demonbreun Street area. On Tuesday, Metro placed “Sky Cop” on the street as well to record and monitor the area.

“We’ve always had a door staff on especially late into the evening but as a response to the increased violence over the last 10 months. We’ve stepped up and we’ve started having armed guards. We have armed security at both entrances which we’ve never had to do in the 9 years that I’ve been,” Griffin at Tin Roof said.

Metro Police discuss recent violence on Demonbreun Metro Police Chief talked with the media and business owners on Wednesday morning about the recent violence on Demonbreun Street.

Griffin was one of the many Demonbreun business owners who spoke with Chief Drake to express their concerns with the uptick in violence.

“It's disheartening. I’ve been with Tin Roof since 2012, so I’ve been here 9 years. we’ve seen more violence in the last 10 months than we have in the last 9 years of me being here,” Griffin said.

“It saddens me to see that people that come here to enjoy our city or people that live in this city have to worry about danger so we’re going to do all that we can,” said Chief Drake.

The fatal shooting on April 17 that also injured another person is one example of the recent violence. The latest shooting happened early Sunday morning and left one man critically injured.

“I wanted to come out and reassure everyone that we’re going to work with them. We’re going to provide more sources,” Chief Drake said

Some in the area told News 4 the business “Vibes Bar and Lounge” on Demonbreun plays a role in the reason for the violence. News 4 asked Chief Drake about it and he says they plan to investigate.

“We’re going to put them on notice that people are saying this is what’s going on. We’re going to investigate that. And if we determine they are the problem, then we have a process in place and we will deal with that as well. A business can be shut down permanently. We can get an injunction on it. So we’re going to do whatever we can to establish this back to a safe area,” Chief Drake said.

Metro Police searching for 4 people involved deadly shooting on Demonbreun Street in April Investigators are looking for four people involved in a deadly shooting in downtown Nashville in April.

“I think we’ve been involved to the degree where the resources at Midtown Hills weren’t enough, so I reached out to Chief Green and Chief Drake to bring in other bureaus, other divisions to offset staffing that we needed to make this place thrive,” said Commander Widener from Midtown Hills Precinct.

To help stop the violence, additional officers on foot and mounted patrol officers will be implemented.

“We’re going to have our mounted horse patrol. We’re going to have our DUI and aggressive driving units as well,” Chief Drake said.

“It’s fulfilling to know that they are taking notice and they are going to act. I just hope it’s enough to quell the violence,” Griffin at Tin Roof said. “It's an added comfort level for all of our guests to walk outside and see police officers and have their presence and know we’re all working together for the same outcome,” he added.

Metro police the keeping the area safe isn’t a temporary move

“Commander Widener is going to keep following up, 30 days, 60 days. I’ll keep getting those reports as well,” Chief Drake said. “Long term what I’d like to do is as some of these businesses get camera systems, we can tie into the camera system and work with them as well,” he added.

“Harm is more than just the person that was shot. Of course, our concern is with him and his recovery but you’re talking about the quality of life issues. that’s what we’re here to talk about,” Commander Widener said.

Chief Drake said he will also be pushing for license plate readers because he believes it will aid in curbing the violence.

Businesses on Demonbreun will meet again with Metro Police Midtown Hills precinct on Monday to continue the safety conversations.