CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Campbell County Sheriff's deputies are searching a man who was recently released from jail who they say stole a marked patrol car on Saturday.
According to investigators, Frank Chester Ramsey, 43, of Kentucky, was released from the Campbell County jail on Saturday.
Upon his release, deputies said Ramsey stayed on the premises until Sunday, when he stole a white 2011 Ford Crown Victoria with Tennessee tag 0367-GB, that was parked and scheduled for maintenance.
Investigators said Ramsey destroyed a window to gain access to the patrol car, and started it up using a spare key that was inside.
There were no firearms inside the patrol vehicle when it was stolen.
Ramsey had been charged with disorderly conduct on July 23 by the Jellico Police Department.
He has two prior bookings with the sheriff's office for vandalism and public intoxication.
If you have any information on Ramsey's whereabouts or have seen the stolen patrol car, give the Campbell County Sheriff's Office a call at 423-562-8095 or 423-562-7446.
