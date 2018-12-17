"Targets of opportunity."
Metro Nashville Police said construction workers - specifically Hispanic construction workers - are getting robbed across the Metro area.
Another robbery happened on Monday morning in west Nashville, where two suspects went into a construction site and held up the workers at gunpoint.
The workers didn't want to be identified, but said the crooks made off their phones and wallets.
The worker said the thieves barged right in.
“The door was unlocked so they got in pretty quickly,” he said. “They caught us off guard. We were looking the opposite way when they walked in, the just held us at gunpoint.”
“They stole my dad's wallet, with a check that was estimated at $700.”
In the last month, eight construction sites have been targeted by at least two men. In most cases, they were targeting Hispanic workers.
One of the robberies happened in north Nashville at Alameda Street. In this case, a cell phone and cash were stolen.
Metro Police said it believes these workers are being targeted because, they can easily be seen from the road. Police said the suspects are taking the victim's cell phones, which can result in a delay in reporting the crimes.
“Not many Hispanics speak English,” one of the victims said. “So even if they do get robbed, they can't really call the cops, because they have a hard time explaining everything that happened to them.”
He added, “When Hispanics cash their checks on Friday, they like to carry their money with them, because they feel it's more secure.”
He offered this bit of advice for fellow workers. “Just leave their money at home. Just carry what they're going to use for the day.”
Police said there's no reason for people who live next to a construction zone to be worried. However, if anyone sees something suspicious - report it.
