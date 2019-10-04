NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a hiker went missing at Beaman Park for two days, Metro Police is shedding new light on his survival and what they say is an issue with the trails.
The search for 67-year-old Wallace Carter had a happy ending when he was found alive Monday morning sitting in the woods. Carter reportedly managed to survive on almonds and water he rationed out.
Metro Police says people get lost in Beaman Park frequently.
Small flags are placed along the trail to guide hikers, but investigators say it is easy to find yourself off the trail. The only place the trail is clearly marked not to leave the trail is where new trails are being built.
Metro Police used new GPS tracking devices purchased through a grant to help them in their search for Wallace. They were also 'overwhelmed' with community support, with 175 to 200 volunteers searching for him. A company working on the trails had ATVs and motorbikes that were used in the search.
Investigators say they want Wallace to come in and help train their urban search and rescue teams as well as help promote safety for hikers.
At this time, it is unclear what will be done to fix the issues with trail markings at the park.
