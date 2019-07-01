HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police believe the person wanted for "suspicious" activity with a juvenile in a Hendersonville neighborhood may have had a medical condition.
Hendersonville Police said on Tuesday it had made contact with witnesses and determined that no criminal activity occurred.
Witnesses of the incident told police the person in the blue SUV displayed strange behaviors and appeared to be suffering from a medical condition.
Police do not believe that there is any cause of concern and have closed the investigation.
Police made contact with witnesses and determined that no criminal activity occurred. Witnesses of the incident relayed that the subject in the blue SUV displayed strange behaviors and appeared to be suffering from a medical condition. Police do not believe that there is any cause for concern and have closed this investigation.
Police responded to the area of Meadow Lake at Hidden Point around 1 p.m. after receiving a call about an older man driving the blue SUV that may have had a suspicious interaction with a juvenile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.