FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Frankin Police officers responded to a daring rescue of nine ducklings from a storm drain, coming to the aid of a frantic mother duck.

According to Franklin Police, the incident happened Sunday afternoon at Williamson Medical Center. The story of how the ducklings ended up in the storm drain is currently unclear.

Thankfully, all the ducklings involved were okay and reunited a short time later with their mother.

