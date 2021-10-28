NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police have ruled the death of 81-year-old Terry Blackwell a homicide.
Police said in a statement that Blackwell died from smoke inhalation from a fire that was intentionally set.
Authorities have identified the man who died in a house fire on Wednesday night.
Blackwell was found dead after last Wednesday in his home on Southwood Drive.
According to police, homicide detectives are actively pursuing promising leads.
If you have any information relating to this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
