NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said the death of a worker at Vulcan Materials on River Road in west Nashville appears to be accidental.
Colin Sawasky, 22, of Wisconsin, died at the scene on Monday.
Police were called to the quarry at 11 a.m. The operator of a front-end loader was putting sand into a ditch where Sawasky was working when the heavy machinery slid into the ditch, pinning him against a concrete culvert.
Vulcan Materials released a statement Monday afternoon:
Today is a sad day for our extended family as a contractor employee was fatally injured this morning at our River Road quarry in west Nashville, Tennessee. Our thoughts and prayers are with the worker’s family and friends. There were no other injuries. We have launched an investigation and are coordinating with Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) officials who are on site for their investigation. We are thankful for the response by our local first responders.
Sawasky had been hired by a subcontractor.
