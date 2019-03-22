Metro Police are taking new measures to stop bad guys in their tracks.
“If you can track the property back to the owner, a lot of times you can track the suspect,” said Metro Police Lt. John Batty.
Burglars are targeting homes in broad daylight.
In 2017, the South Precinct reported 608 burglaries. That number dropped to 475 in 2018, a number Batty wants to keep dropping.
“One burglary is too many,” said Batty.
Police said they see burglaries of all types around south Nashville – cash, computers, small appliances and tools.
That’s why Batty has brought the Mark It initiative to Nashville. It’s an easy way to mark your property so the criminals can be tracked.
How simple is it? You use an ultraviolet marker and write a code on your item you don’t want stolen, then police are able to track it back to your address.
It can be your name, your birthday or just a few digits connected to where you live. From there, police work with pawn shops and residents to track down the stolen item, and hopefully the burglar as well.
The Mark It initiative has been successful in Washington, DC, and Baltimore.
Batty hopes it helps police find the burglars in Nashville too.
Two neighborhoods have already joined the program, and it’s open to anyone in south Nashville that’s dealing with theft.
Residents in the Mark It program also get a decal to put on their windows to warn burglars to stay away.
