NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a robbery at a Mapco Express on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.
According to investigators on scene, a man walked into the store around 5 a.m. wearing a surgical mask. He walked around the store and then went up to the counter and asked for Reese's Pieces candy.
The man then reportedly walked down an aisle and came back to the register holding a gun. He took cash from the register and ran away toward Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Metro Police say they've been dealing with someone robbing nearby businesses wearing a surgical mask.
